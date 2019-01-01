Kante claims Chelsea need Europa League crown for season to be a success

The Blues midfielder is keen to add more silverware to his collection, with Maurizio Sarri's side into the semi-finals of European competition

N'Golo Kante claims need to win the in order for their season to be considered a success, but he does not see the Blues as favourites for continental glory in Baku.

The international has won a major club trophy in each of his three seasons since moving to English football, claiming two Premier League titles and the .

Chelsea's star midfielder also won the World Cup with France in 2018 and has signalled his intent for further glory after seeing his side produce a 4-3 win over Slavia Prague on Thursday to set up a semi-final clash against Eintracht Frankfurt.

"We can make the season beautiful by winning the Europa League," Kante told reporters at Stamford Bridge.

"That’s the only title we can win now, so it would be great to win the Europa League.

"We’re not favourites. We played a good match tonight and we will do all we can to get to the final. But we’re not favourites."

Maurizio Sarri admitted after Chelsea's win over the Czech league leaders that his side had collapsed after the interval, leading to a nervy second half as Slavia attempted to pull off what would have been an unprecedented comeback for a supposedly weaker outfit.

Pedro struck twice, Olivier Giroud added another and Simon Deli put the ball through his own net in the first half, but Slavia hit back three times and were pushing for further goals as Chelsea hung on at the end.

Kante admits that the Blues should be avoiding nervy finishes, adding: "It’s just something that has happened many times this season and something we need to manage a bit better.

"But we still have to work on that. I think at the beginning of the game it was a good feeling to score three goals like this.

"The most important thing was to qualify. We’ll go into the semi-final with confidence and we hope to qualify for the final. I think it’s important to be in the semi-finals, it was our target.

"We played a good game, it was difficult in the second half but we got what we wanted and we are happy for that. I think they worked very well. They tried to push more and scored two beautiful goals. And after that, we managed to hold on to keep the win."

Chelsea will now face and in the Premier League before the Europa League kicks off again in May.