Kane volleys Coca-Cola bottle as Tottenham star wildly celebrates record-breaking goal vs Brighton
Harry Kane volleyed a Coca-Cola bottle into the air as he wildly celebrated scoring his 95th Premier League goal away from home that saw him overtake Wayne Rooney.
And as he raced away to celebrate the goal against Brighton - a game that Spurs would win 2-0 - a fan threw a Coca-Cola bottle towards him, with Kane instinctively reacting to boot the object into the air, spraying liquid everywhere.