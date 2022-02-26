Tottenham duo Kane & Son overtake Drogba & Lampard for most goal combinations to set new Premier League record
Stephen Darwin
Harry Kane and Son Heung-min have overtaken Frank Lampard and Didier Drogba as the duo who have assisted each other for the most goals in Premier League history.
The England captain set-up the Korea international for Spurs' fourth goal in their clash with Leeds United on February 26, with that being the 37th time the duo have combined for a goal in England's top flight.
The Spurs duo have been playing alongside each other since Son joined Tottenham in 2015, with the South Korean having scored a total of 80 Premier League goals, while he's assisted 44.
Kane, meanwhile, has 174 goals in England's top flight, assisting 37 times since making his Premier League debut for Tottenham in the 2012-13 season.