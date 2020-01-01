Kane is already a Premier League legend & he makes me a better player - Moura

The Brazilian winger has heaped praise upon the England international, while offering an insight into his competitive streak on the training ground

Lucas Moura says Harry Kane's influence has helped him become a better player, and that the striker should already be considered a "Premier League legend".

Kane has consistently been among the top goalscorers in the Premier League over the last six seasons, winning the Golden Boot on two occasions.

The 26-year-old has scored 181 goals in 278 appearances across all competitions during that period, helping Spurs earn a regular pace in the top four while also reaching the final.

Tottenham's 2019-20 campaign was also being spearheaded by the international, but a hamstring injury sustained in January saw him ruled out of action for four months.

Jose Mourinho's men slipped to eighth in the top flight standings in his absence, before play was stopped in March due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Kane has used the time in self-isolation to get back to full fitness, and Spurs are likely to be able to call upon their talismanic centre-forward once again when the action gets back underway on June 17.

Moura has regularly featured alongside Kane in a front three for Tottenham since joining the club from in 2018, and has been awestruck by his colleague's "quality" in the final third of the pitch.

The international has opened up on the prolific frontman's insatiable hunger to win, while also insisting that his place in Premier League history has already been secured.

"For me, Harry Kane is already a legend of the Premier League in England," Moura told Bleacher Report.

"For me, his quality to score goals is unbelievable, with right and left foot. He's so strong. He shoots very, very strong.

"He's very competitive and he wants to win every training session, every game and it's pushed me a lot to be a better player, to improve my game.

"If I don't give my best, it will affect him and he'll complain about this, so it makes me a better player for Spurs."

Spurs are currently sitting seven points behind fourth-placed in the race for Champions League qualification with nine fixtures left to play.

Kane has expressed his belief that Tottenham will need to pick up at least seven victories to have any hope of catching the Blues, as he told the club's Youtube channel on Saturday: "We have got a massive game against in the first game and realistically we are going to have to win seven or eight to get into the Champions League.

"That has got to be our aim. Of course, we want to win every game but we have got to make sure we finish strong if we want to be playing Champions League football next season."