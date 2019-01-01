Kane hails 'incredible' Sterling after Wembley hat-trick

The wide forward scored a hat-trick in the Three Lions' European Championship qualifier to the delight of his international team-mate

Harry Kane praised Raheem Sterling's development after the winger scored a hat-trick in 's 5-0 win over the on Friday.

Sterling opened the scoring at Wembley and added two more goals after Kane converted a penalty in first-half stoppage time as the Three Lions made a superb start to their qualifying campaign.

Tomas Kalas' 84th-minute own-goal wrapped up a hugely satisfying outing for Gareth Southgate's men ahead of their second Group A fixture against Montenegro on Monday, and Kane said Sterling's goals showed how much he has honed his poaching instincts.

"He is incredible," Kane told Sky Sports. "He is a great a player and so humble as well. He just wants to work hard and get better.

"You have seen him full of confidence out there. Great first goal - getting in the six-yard box. That's where most of the goals are scored so he has learned that over the past two to three years now playing for club and country.

"It's great to have him in this form, it's great to play with him and hopefully he can do it again on Monday."

Kane was also full of praise for Jadon Sancho, who completed the hosts' front three, and underlined the importance of goals coming from all areas of a team that has often relied heavily on his finishing abilities.

The striker has scored 21 goals in 36 England appearances but Southgate handed Sancho his first competitive start against the Czech Republic while giving Callum Hudson-Odoi a debut from the bench as he broadened his attacking options.

Article continues below

"In a team, to be successful, you need your front three - all of you scoring or assisting and midfielders nicking goals as well and that's the way it's going to be," said Kane.

"We have got players who are good enough to do that. Players who want to express themselves."

England face Montenegro away from home next in their second qualifier.