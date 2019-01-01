Kamou Malo to replace outgoing Paolo Duarte as Burkina Faso head coach

The Burkina Faso Football Federation (FBF) made the change after Duarte failed to take the nation to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations

Kamou Malo will start his duties as Burkina Faso head coach at the end of July after the Burkina Faso Football Federation (FBF) elected not to renew the contract of Portuguese manager Paolo Duarte.

The decision was announced by the federation on Tuesday after their “analysis of the situation” regarding the role of the head coach going forward.

"After analysing the situation, the executive committee of the FBF took the decision to trust the local coach to lead the national team to the new challenges ahead," the federation stated.

“The national football family congratulates, encourages and wishes the new national coach good luck."

Malo will be handed the task of guiding the Stallions to the 2021 , slated to be held in , after Duarte’s lack of success for the just-concluded edition in .

In last week Friday’s draw, the West Africans were placed in Group B and will slug it out with , Malawi, as well as the winner between South Sudan and Seychelles in the qualifiers.