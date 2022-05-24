Kamara bids farewell to Olympique Marseille after completing Aston Villa move

Boubacar Kamara said a fond farewell to Olympique Marseille in a touching statement published on social media following his move to Premier League side, Aston Villa.

The 22-year-old joined Steven Gerrard’s men on a five-year contract on Monday evening for an undisclosed fee.

Kamara – who is eligible to represent Senegal at the international level – played a crucial role in the Phocaeans’ 2021-22 Ligue 1 season where they finished as runners-up to eventual winners Paris Saint-Germain.

Now, as he prepares to commence on a new journey with the Claret and Blue Army, the midfielder reiterated his affinity for the Stade Velodrome giants.

“The day before yesterday was my last match with these colours that I have been wearing since I was five years old,” Kamara wrote on Instagram.

“I don't know if there's a nice way to say goodbye. But I could not spoil the atmosphere of this precious victory and qualification [for the Champions League].

“It has been the work of a season, for all my teammates, my coach and his staff as well as for you supporters "the 12th man" with your unwavering support, always there to push us no matter what.

“So now I can say a big thank you and wish you the best. The story could have been different. But time will restore the truths... I carry with me many memories.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart for everything. Always the first, always from Marseille.”

According to the youngster, Aston Villa’s ambition to excel inspired his move to the Birmingham based outfit.

"When I met with Steven [Gerrard], Christian [Purslow, chief executive] and Johan [Lange, sporting director] in my home I knew Aston Villa was for me. Their ambition and determination to succeed matches my own. I cannot wait for pre-season to get going,” Kamara was quoted by Sky Sports.

Article continues below

In the same vein, manager Gerrard is pleased to have the former France youth international in his squad ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.

“I am delighted that we have been able to attract one of the most promising young talents in European football. We have a very clear plan to make our team stronger and Bouba is an important part of that,” the former England international told the club website.