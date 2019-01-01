Kalifa Coulibaly’s brace drives Nantes to victory against Amiens

The Mali international found the back of the net twice to help the Canaries outwit Christophe Pelissier’s men at Stade de la Beaujoire

Kalifa Coulibaly scored a brace to lead to a 3-2 victory against in Sunday’s French game.

Following a goalless first-half, the Mali striker broke the deadlock in the 49th minute after he was set by international Majeed Waris to put the Canaries on the path of victory.

Six minutes later, the 27-year-old doubled his side’s lead after benefitting from Lucas Lima’s assist.

Moments before the hour mark, Valentin Rongier scored the third goal for the host to help Vahid Halilhodzic’s men clinch their 11th win of the season despite strikes from Juan Otero and Cheick Timite.

Coulibaly featured for the entire duration of the game while ’s Bongani Zungu who ended with the losing side was on parade for 59 minutes.

With the win, Nantes moved to the 13th spot in the league standings after garnering 40 points from 33 games.

Coulibaly who has six goals for Nantes in as many appearances will hope to continue with the outstanding display in their next game against on April 28.

The attacker will be looking forward to be part of Mali’s squad to the 2019 in , scheduled to take place in June and July.

The Eagles are in Group C along with Angola, and Mauritania.