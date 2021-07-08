Kaizer Chiefs’ Billiat back for Caf Champions League final vs Al Ahly

The Zimbabwe international has been out injured since April and is available for selection despite his Amakhosi contract expiring in June

Kaizer Chiefs attacker Khama Billiat is likely to take part in the July 17 Caf Champions League final against Al Ahly after the club announced that “everybody is available” for the showdown at Stade Mohamed V Stadium.

Billiat returns after enduring an injury-blighted season which saw him miss action between January and early April with a fractured leg.

He then aggravated his injury at the end of April which saw him miss the Champions League quarter-finals and semi-finals as well as the remainder of the Premier Soccer League season.

Kaizer Chiefs corporate communications manager Vina Maphosa confirmed the availability of all players ahead of the Al Ahly encounter, including those whose contracts expired at the end of June.

“Everybody is available for the final. It means they have worked out something. What I have on my notes is that everyone is available for the final – that’s all that I have‚” said Maphosa as per Sowetan Live.

The likes of Billiat, his Zimbabwean compatriot Willard Katsande, goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune, Lebogang Manyama, Kgotso Moleko, Bernard Parker and Bruce Bvuma all had contracts which expired at the end of June.

The availability of all players also means the return of Dumisani Zuma, who has been on the sidelines for a lengthy period due to injury.

That leaves coach Stuart Baxter spoilt for choice in terms of team selection.

Chiefs midfielder Nkosingiphile Ngcobo is already relishing facing the Cairo giants.

“I am really excited that we have come this far in the Caf [Champions League] and we are now set for the final. I think it was our hard work as a team that brought us to this level of the competition,” Ngcobo told Chiefs’ media as per Phakaaathi.

Article continues below

“We now have to make sure that when we play in the final, we continue with the hard work and right attitude. There are a lot of players who wish for such a chance. Now that I have got this chance, I have to use it wisely and to the best of my ability.

“I am sure the entire Kaizer Chiefs family is very happy… we are not only representing Kaizer Chiefs but the whole of South Africa. That is why I think this is a seriously big job.”

Chiefs are bidding to be the third South African club to win the Champions League after Orlando Pirates (1995) and Mamelodi Sundowns (2016).