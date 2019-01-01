Sarkunan wants to overcome size disadvantage, win trophy

K. Sarkunan's performance against Perak on Friday was perhaps the young midfielder's best yet for Selangor this season.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

midfielder Sarkunan Krishnansamy has taken advantage of Endrick dos Santos' injury to step in and stake his claim in the Red Giants starting line-up.

He has made four starts in this season already, and his latest; in their 1-1 round 9 draw against on Friday was perhaps the 22-year old's best performance yet.

With his team down to 10 men following Nurridzuan Abu Hassan's sending off in the 58th minute, the young midfielder rose to the occassion, helping Selangor protect their danger area by disrupting the visitors' attempts to move the ball around in midfield. On numerous occassions, he shadowed his opposing numbers so closely that they lost the ball in the middle of the park, limiting their chances to go in for the kill.

He was selected as the Man of the Match by the club, as well as by Goal.

Selangor vs Perak match highlights

Responding to a question by Goal in the post-match press conference, the diminutive midfielder revealed what he wants to prove to head coach, B. Satiananthan now that he gets to start matches.

"I want to prove that my size does not matter. I know I'm not big so I want to show to everyone that smaller players like me can play.

"Now that I've been getting playing time, I want to show what I can do, and to help Selangor win at least one trophy," said the former Selangor youth player.

Follow Goal Malaysia s Instagram account to see photos and watch videos from Malaysian football!