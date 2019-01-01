Rajagobal wants PKNS to continue winning momentum

PKNS will host FA Cup champions Kedah in their Group A Malaysia Cup encounter, having picked up their first win in nine games last week.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

FC finally broke their eight-match winless streak last week, recording a 2-1 win over Negeri Sembilan in their matchday two Group A encounter.

The side had suffered a drop in form in the second half of the league campaign, which fortunately for them, did not quite threaten their top-tier status.

The Red Ants now want to bounce back in the cup campaign, following their win in Paroi last week, their first competitive win since May 25. The result has taken them to third place in the group, three points behind leaders FC, while they are tied on three points behind second-placed , whom they will host on Friday, on matchday three.

"Both clubs are aware of their current standings in the group, and we cannot afford to lose focus as both want the precious three points. I want each and every single one of my players to stay focused in the match, and I believe they now have received a boost of confidence following the win against Negeri.

"I'm confident that if everyone follows the coaching staff's instructions and maintains their discipline, the win will be ours. We need to make use of every single chance we have while making sure that we are not overconfident due to our home advantage," remarked head coach Datuk Rajagobal Krishnasamy in an interview with competitions organiser Malaysian Football League.

The two sides have met four times this season, with two of the matches won by Kedah, and the remaining two ending in a draw. The return Malaysia Cup fixture will be played just four days after the Friday encounter.

Follow Goal Malaysia 's Instagram account to see photos and watch videos from Malaysian football!