K League's focus on youngsters reaping dividends, with emergence of talent in 2021

The performances of young under 22 Korean players is a testimony to K League's focus on youngsters...

With the K League1 season reaching the halfway stage, one of the striking aspects of this campaign has been the performances of young under 22 Korean players.

After match week, the second-highest top scorer is the 22-year-old forward, Min-Kyu Song of Pohang Steelers who has scored 5 goals already. Also, capturing the attention is 19-year-old Sang Bin Jung of Suwon Blue Wings and the 21-year-old Min Jun Kim of Ulsan Hyundai who have scored 3 goals each.

It must be noted that the record for being the youngest to play in a K League1 game is Young Joon Lee of Suwon FC, who was a high school student when he made his debut at the tender age of 17 years, 9 month and 22 days.

More opportunities have been given to young players since 2013 in K League1 thanks to the league’s mandatory regulation. There is a requirement where K League1 clubs have to include U-22 players in the squad. The regulation implemented in 2013 states that every club must include at least one U-23 player in the starting XI. And there is a penalty if the clubs don’t conform. If it is not met, the number of substitutes a team can make in a game will be brought down from 3 to 2.

The aim of this regulation is to ensure more opportunities for young K League rookies so that they can gain experience and develop. It must be noted that the regulations have been applied now to both K League 1 and 2. To cut it short, without exception, every club must have one U-22 player in the starting XI and two players in the matchday squad.

And after FIFA extended the ‘Five substitute rule’ for the 2021 season, more opportunities have become available for U-22 players in the league. According to the K League rules for the 2021 season, every club must meet the following condition to use the five substitutes in a match, a) They must include more than one U-22 players in the starting XI or b) One player in the starting lineup and bring another U-22 player as a substitute.

And the approach has reaped dividends. At the end of K League Round 11, the percentage of U-22 goalscorers has risen from last season’s 9.2 per cent to 15.5 per cent. Also, the number of U-22 player appearances has increased significantly from 195 to 274 along with the number of U-22 players in the league which has increased from 45 to 55.





K League clubs also have to run youth teams of U-12, U-15 and U-18 to ensure a steady supply of talent. Advanced technologies are applied for youth team matches as well, such as GPS system and individual video analysis software. Since 2018, K League has introduced the semi-pro player rules wherein a high school student and the member of K League youth team, can sign the semi-pro contract and play for the youth team or the adult team.

The primary reason for the K League’s focus on youth development is to create the next generation of talented young players which will help the league remain competitive amidst the financial power of China, Japan, and West Asian countries.

Interestingly, K League clubs have won the AFC Champions League the most number of times (12 titles).