'Juve's in his blood!' - Turkish defender Demiral nets historic own goal to open Euro 2020 against Italy

The centre-back's game took an unfortunate turn as he scored an own goal against the country he calls home

Merih Demiral was the unfortunate protagonist of Friday's Euro 2020 opener between Turkey and Italy as the tournament kicked off with an own goal for the first time ever.

The big moment came in the 53rd minute following a fairly dull first half, with Turkey defender Demiral forced to turn the ball into his own net from a Domenico Berardi cross. Italy would go on to win the match 3-0 after further goals from Ciro Immobile and Lorenzo Insigne.

The irony of Demiral being a Juventus player was not lost on those watching the game, who were quick to joke about the Turkey defender's connections to the Italian heavyweights.

'Juve's in his blood!'

