Juventus star Ronaldo cleared for return after testing negative for Covid-19

star Cristiano Ronaldo has been cleared to return to the team after testing negative for Covid-19.

The side confirmed the news on Friday in a statement on their official website.

"Cristiano Ronaldo carried out a check with a diagnostic test (swab) for Covid-19," the statement read.

"The exam provided a negative result. The player has, therefore, recovered after 19 days and is no longer subjected to home isolation."

Ronaldo will now be eligible to return for Juve's Serie A clash against Spezia on Sunday after he missed out on the club's previous four matches.

