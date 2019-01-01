'Juventus & Man City would’ve taken Jorginho in a heartbeat' - Nevin hails 'brave' Chelsea midfielder

The former Blues winger has hailed the performances of a “fabulous” player, with the Italy international once again proving his worth to the Blues

and would have taken Jorginho “in a heartbeat” had he become available over the summer, says Pat Nevin, with it pleasing to see “the bravest player you will ever meet” still at .

Questions were asked of the international’s future when Maurizio Sarri departed Stamford Bridge.

With Jorginho having enjoyed considerable success under the former coach, it was suggested that their working relationship could continue at champions Juve.

Premier League title holders City have also expressed interest in the 27-year-old at various stages in the past and were in the market for another ball-playing midfielder during the last transfer window.

In the end, Pep Guardiola snapped up Rodri from while Sarri saw Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot join the ranks in Turin.

That is a relief to former Chelsea star Nevin, with Jorginho considered to be crucial to Frank Lampard’s plans in west London.

“To be honest I thought Jorginho was fabulous last season as well and didn’t buy into the no-forward-passing problem being his fault or even true,” Nevin told the Blues’ official website.

“It was the style of the team and in the end it was successful as we know. There were even a few occasions when he was booed at the Bridge last season and it really upset me. He is the bravest player you will ever meet because of where and how often he takes the ball.



“He also controls games as well as just about anyone on the planet just now. Happily Frank agrees and has let him off the leash to be more positive and take a few chances going forward more quickly.

Article continues below

“I agree it is even better now than it was last season for our number five. Everyone else does seem to be seeing his attributes now though and it is a huge relief. I would have hated to lose him to Juventus or Manchester City, because that is the standard of clubs that would have grabbed him in a heartbeat.”

Jorginho recorded two goals for Chelsea last season and has already hit that mark for 2019-20, while also contributing his first assist for the Blues.

Lampard has put him on penalty-taking duty, so there is the promise of more end product to come from a man more accustomed to covering the defensive third than making an impact in the final one.