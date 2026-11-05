Juventus boss Luciano Spalletti ready to hand Kerim Alajbegovic 'more responsibility' in Europa League clash at AZ following maiden Serie A goal

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Juventus head coach Luciano Spalletti has confirmed that teenage forward Kerim Alajbegovic is in line for increased playing time during Thursday night's Europa League trip to AZ. The 19-year-old Bosnian talent earned his manager's trust after opening his Serie A account in Sunday's 2-0 home triumph over Napoli.

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Teenage forward earns European minutes

Spalletti plans to reward the young attacker with another European outing in the Netherlands after being impressed by his rapid adaptation in Turin. By finding the net on Sunday at 19 years and 41 days old, the Bosnian became the youngest foreign player ever to score in a Serie A meeting between the Bianconeri and Napoli. Furthermore, he stands as the youngest attacker to register both a goal and an assist across Europe's top five divisions during the 2026-27 campaign.

Manager praises mature domestic display

Only four other forwards born in 2007 or later have managed to both score and assist across those elite leagues this term, putting the Juventus prospect alongside Lamine Yamal, Charalampos Kostoulas, Jay Robinson and Paul Mendy.

Assessing the teenager's breakthrough prior to Thursday's clash, Spalletti said: "Alajbegovic took on the responsibility; a young player like him usually slides back in difficult moments, but instead he gave an important contribution to turn those difficulties around.

"He was signed originally as a player with promising prospects, but seeing his form and response, we are happy to give him a bit more responsibility."

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Boss tempers expectations around youngster

Although the former Italy national team boss has been pleasantly surprised by how quickly the forward has settled into senior football, he remains keen to avoid placing excessive pressure on his shoulders.

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Next matches AZ Europa League 15:00 JUV

Confirming that the youngster will be involved against their Eredivisie opponents either from the start or off the bench, Spalletti added: "It is nice to see this response, but it is difficult to play regularly at this level, so let's not get ahead of ourselves.

"I can say he will feature for some of the game [against AZ], either sooner or later."

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Unbeaten records face Dutch test

Thursday's encounter marks the first competitive meeting between AZ and Juventus in European competition, with both clubs boasting impressive historical records ahead of kick-off. While the Dutch hosts are undefeated across their past five continental clashes against Italian opposition after recording four wins and one draw, the Turin giants have never lost in three Europa League outings against Eredivisie clubs. Across those two victories and one draw against Dutch sides, the Bianconeri have netted seven times while conceding just a single goal.