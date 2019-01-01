'Jovic is perfect in front of goal' - Real Madrid striker backed to make the grade after slow start

A former team-mate of the summer signing feels that patience is required but that Blancos fans will soon see the best of the 21-year-old

Luka Jovic will make the grade at if he is afforded time, according to his former captain Alexander Meier, with the striker billed as 'perfect' in front of goal.

Jovic joined Frankfurt on an initial two-year loan from in 2017 after struggling in and he went on to star in the .

The international scored 17 top-flight goals last season and netted a further 10 in the as Frankfurt reached the semi-finals.

That form persuaded Madrid to pay €60 million (£52m/$66m) for the 21-year-old, but he has made only two starts in , with Karim Benzema continuing his fine run of form as Zinedine Zidane's obvious first-choice up top.

But Meier, who spent a season with Jovic at Frankfurt, is adamant there is no reason to panic about the striker's lack of starts in the Spanish capital due to the forward's incredible talent for scoring all manner of different types of goals.

“You could tell after two or three weeks [in Frankfurt] how good his finishing was,” Meier said in an exclusive interview with Omnisport. “He can do everything: left foot, right foot, head... he is perfect in front of goal.

“When you go somewhere new it takes time and I'm pretty sure Jovic will come good there.”

Two of Jovic's former team-mates also left Frankfurt in the summer, with Sebastian Haller and Ante Rebic joining West Ham and , respectively.

Naturally, fans were left disappointed by the departures of such key performers, while Rebic came in for plenty of criticism for a perceived lack of effort after being linked with a move to San Siro.

Meier, however, believes that the attacking trio made the right decisions for their careers and harbours no ill will towards any of his former team-mates.

“It's never wrong to go to Real Madrid,” the 36-year-old said. “Sebastian is in the best league in the world. They all went to big clubs and I think it's the best step for their careers.”

Jovic will hope to see more minutes following the international break, with Liga leaders Madrid set to face Mallorca before taking in a trip to .