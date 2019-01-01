Jovic interest from Barcelona, Bayern, Man City and Real Madrid no surprise to Frankfurt boss

Adi Hutter is aware that leading sides from across Europe are ready to spark a summer transfer scramble for a striker shining while on loan in Germany

coach Adi Hutter has confirmed that Luka Jovic is attracting interest from , , and .

The 21-year-old striker has seen his stock soar during the 2018-19 campaign.

He is currently taking in the second year of a two-season loan at Eintracht from .

There is a purchase option within that agreement, but he may not be sticking around in his current surroundings for long.

It could be that Eintracht trigger a clause in his contract before then instantly cashing in on a much sought-after asset.

Leading sides from across Europe are ready to put big money on the table after seeing Jovic net 23 times across 38 appearances this season.

Hutter is not surprised to see approaches being made from Spain, England and elsewhere in , telling Kleinen Zeitung: “Sure, top clubs like Real, Barcelona, Bayern or Manchester City have thrown the fishing line at him.

“It's normal for us to find ourselves in this pool.”

Eintracht appear to be making peace with the fact that Jovic will be prised from their clutches at some stage in the near future.

The international has been highly regarded for some time, but only now has his true potential become apparent.

That is why the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid are lining him up as a potential successor to ageing stars such as Luis Suarez and Karim Benzema.

For now, though, Jovic’s focus is locked on events in Frankfurt.

Eintracht currently sit fourth in the table and remain on course to secure qualification.

They are also through to the quarter-finals of the , where they are due to face Jovic’s parent club Benfica.

Hutter is delighted to see his methods delivering rich rewards and admits that the success he is enjoying at present should stand him in good stead for the future.

He has added on his own plans beyond the end of the current campaign: “Now I have the feeling that even if I am not in Frankfurt at some point, there will still be opportunities for me at another club.

“That's good, it provides peace and security.”