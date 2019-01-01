Joseph Attamah's Rizespor battered by Istanbul Basaksehir

The Sparrowhawks had no answer to the onslaught of the Owls

Joseph Attamah's Rizespor lost their second game of the 2019-20 Turkish Super Lig season after going down 5-0 to his parent club, .

The Ghanaian defensive midfielder is on loan with the Sparrowhawks for the whole season, but it was his real owners that dictated things, with Daniel Aleksic and Fredrik Gulbrandsen giving them a 2-0 first-half lead, before extending it further via Aleksic again and also from Enzo Crivelli and Irfan Kahveci.

The result moves the Turkish capital club level on eight points with Ismail Kartal's team after six matches.

For Rizespor, it is now back-to-back defeats after losing to Gazisehir at home last time out.

Attamah played all through the game at the Fatih Terim Stadium on Friday, making 57 passes which was the highest of any Rizespor player. His passing accuracy of 87.7% was the second highest of players in his team that lasted the entire game, only behind Fernando Boldrin.

The 25-year old has now completed 445 competitive minutes in the blue and green shirt.

Rizespor will next host Trabzonspor at the Yeni Rize Sehir Stadium on October 6.