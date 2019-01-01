Joseph Aidoo's nine-man Celta Vigo beaten at home by Granada

The Ghana defender was ever-present on the pitch again, but powerless in stopping his team from suffering defeat

Joseph Aidoo’s lost for the second time this season in action, after going down 2-0 to newly-promoted Granada at Estadio Balaidos on Sunday evening.

The match saw the home team reduced to nine men in the space of 18 minutes, Aidoo’s centre-back partner, Jorge Saenz, and midfielder Fran Beltran, receiving straight red cards.

Celta’s numerical disadvantage meant Granada could capitalise, and it proved to be the case, with German Sanchez and Yangel Herrera finding the back of the net in either half.

Article continues below

It is Los Celestes ’ first defeat since the opening day of the season when they lost 3-1 to at the Balaidos.

Aidoo played the whole match and has now completed 270 minutes across three matches.

Fran Escriba’s team will have a tough task on their hands next weekend when they travel to the Spanish capital to face .