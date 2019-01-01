Johnny Acosta parts ways with East Bengal

The Costa Rican World Cupper has decided to leave East Bengal after spending just a season at the Kolkata club...

Costa Rican central defender Johnny Acosta Zamora confirmed that he will not be extending his contract and has left .

The 35-year-old broke the news on his Instagram handle on Tuesday.

Acosta had joined the Kolkata club in July 2018, right after participating in the FIFA World Cup in , where he was a regular starter for . His signing created quite a stir in the Indian transfer market as he was also the first big-name acquisition after investors Quess Corp came on board at East Bengal.



The defender lived up to the expectations and became an overnight sensation among the club fans. He made his debut for East Bengal in the Calcutta Football League (CFL) 2018 Kolkata derby. He marked his arrival at the club by scoring a goal against arch-rivals .

Acosta went on to play 18 matches in the and created a solid defensive partnership with Spanish central defender Borja Gomez Perez.

At the end of the ongoing season, there were rumours going around that the Costa Rican would not be a part of East Bengal coach Alejandro Menendez's plans for next season.