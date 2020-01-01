Jeremy Doku: Blow for Ghana as Anderlecht starlet earns maiden senior Belgium call-up

The Black Stars' hopes of winning over the teenager is nearly over following his invitation to the Red Devils

target Jeremy Doku has earned his first call-up to 's senior national side, nearly ending the West Africans' chances of winning over the teenager.

The 18-year-old has been in impressive form since breaking through at two seasons ago (2018-19).

His exploits have not only caught the attention of Belgium who have already capped the winger at U15, 16, 17 and 21 levels, but also new Ghana coach CK Akonnor who recently held a meeting with the player to discuss a potential switch of international allegiance.

Doku was among the new faces as Belgium coach Roberto Martinez announced his latest squad on Tuesday for the upcoming Uefa Nations League clashes with and .

📝 Here are the Devils to start our #NationsLeague campaign 🤩 #COMEONBELGIUM 🇧🇪 pic.twitter.com/QOYs0ml9lY — Belgian Red Devils (@BelRedDevils) August 25, 2020

"A dream come true. Very proud moment for me to get my first call-up to Belgium Red Devils but this is just the start," the attacker posted via his official Twitter account after the roster was unveiled.

A dream come true 🙏🏾 Very proud moment for me to get my first call up @BelRedDevils , but this is just the start 🙌🏾🇧🇪 pic.twitter.com/GaBXTmEhxU — Jeremy Doku (@JeremyDoku) August 25, 2020

As part of his ambitions to augment the Black Stars with Ghana-eligible players in the diaspora, Akonnor held a meeting with Doku and Anderlecht team-mate Francis Amuzu, also of Ghanaian descent, to discuss the possible international futures with Ghana. The coach also spoke to Dutch-born Anderlecht centre-back Derrick Luckassen, as he did with -born midfielder Elisha Owusu who also plies his trade in Belgium with Gent.

“I have made it clear to him [Akonnor] I need time to make the right decision,” last week, Doku was quoted by SPORTSworldGhana as saying about Ghana and Akonnor's proposition.

Amuzu, meanwhile, has also been named in Belgium's U21 squad for a Uefa U21 Championship qualifier against next month.

In March, Akonnor named the Belgium-based quartet and Ajax Amsterdam teenager Brian Brobbey as well as the France-born duo of Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg) and Enock Kwateng (Bordeaux) as seven players currently being engaged for a switch of nationality.

“With regards to European-born players, it’s necessary for me to let you know the names [of the players we are working on],” Akonnor told the press.

“Those I spoke to want to play [for Ghana] but they are also not familiar with our lifestyle here. They don’t know what is going on, some probably just come here [briefly] and go back.

“They don’t know anything about us and I think it is important for us to encourage them to come here and see what is going on here. They are willing to come but they don’t know what it is [like here].”

More recently, Ghana have added -born duo Eddie Nketiah ( ) and Tariq Lamptey ( and Hove Albion) to their list of targets.

Akonnor is expected to name his next Ghana squad in October ahead of a 2021 (Afcon) qualifying double-header against Sudan in November.