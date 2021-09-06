Jean-Pierre Adams: Ex-France defender of Senegalese descent dies after 39 years in coma

The former centre-back, was overdosed with anesthesia when he went for surgery to repair a torn ligament

Ex-France and PSG defender, of Senegalese descent, Jean-Pierre Adams has died after being in Coma since 1982.

The former centre-back died on Monday morning at the age of 73 at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Nimes Hospital in France. Adams has been in a coma for 39 years after the anesthetist overdosed him by anesthesia.

The defender had sustained a ligament rupture injury and was booked for surgery on 17th May 1982 at the Edouard Herriot Hospital in Lyon. But in an attempt to lure the player to sleep, an anesthesiologist committed an aforementioned error that made the player suffer bronchospasm that starved his brain of oxygen and he eventually slipped into a coma.

Eight years later, the responsible parties, the anesthetist and his trainee, were given one-month suspended sentences and fined $815.

The incident had prematurely ended the player's career considering his influence in the game. His partnership with Marius Tresor at the heart of the PSG defence was referred to as the 'Black Guard' owing to their solidity.

Former team Nimes took to their official social media account to condole with the family of the deceased.

"We learned this morning of the disappearance of Jean-Pierre Adams," they posted.

"He had worn the colors of Nimes Olympique 84 times and formed with Marius Trésor "the black guard" in the French team. The Club offers its sincere condolences to its loved ones and to its family."

Nous avons appris ce matin la disparition de Jean-Pierre Adams.



Il avait porté les couleurs du Nîmes Olympique à 84 reprises et formait avec Marius Trésor "la garde noire" en Équipe de France.



Le Club présente ses plus sincères condoléances à ses proches et à sa famille. pic.twitter.com/jt5AqinXDg — 🐊 Nîmes Olympique (@nimesolympique) September 6, 2021

Adams leaves behind his wife Bernadette who bore him two sons.

After a youth development career with US Cepoy, CD Bellegarde, and USM Montargis respectively, Adam started his senior career at Entente BFN where he played from 1967 to 1970.

Between 1970 and 1973, he joined Nimes, playing 84 matches for them and scoring eight goals in the process. Nice went for his services from 1973 to 1977. At the club, he played 126 matches for them and scored 15 goals.

Article continues below

His next step was with PSG between 1977 and 1979. He played 41 matches for them and scored a goal.

Adam played a combined 34 matches for Mulhouse and Chalon respectively and scored two goals.

At international level, he played 22 matches for France.