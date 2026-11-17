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Japan suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat against Paraguay in an international friendly that exposed defensive frailties early on. Despite a late resurgence led by Shio Fukuda, the Samurai Blue were unable to overcome a two-goal deficit established in the first half.

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Japan’s tactical blueprints were torn up within two minutes at the National Stadium as Paraguay capitalised on a slow start from the hosts. Despite Hajime Moriyasu’s side controlling 66% of the ball and attempting 17 shots, they lacked the clinical edge required to dismantle a disciplined South American block. The visitors were ruthless in transition, with Diego Gomez providing two assists for Juan Caceres and Gustavo Gomez to establish a two-goal lead by the interval.

The second half was a story of Japanese persistence against a resilient Paraguayan rearguard. Moriyasu turned to his bench extensively, introducing the likes of Takefusa Kubo and Ritsu Doan to unlock the door. While Shio Fukuda eventually reduced the deficit in the 85th minute, it proved too little, too late. Japan’s failure to convert their statistical superiority into goals highlighted a recurring issue with final-third efficiency against low-block opponents.

GOAL rates Japan's players from National Stadium...

Goalkeeper & Defence

Zion Suzuki - 5/10: A frustrating evening for the goalkeeper, who was beaten twice from just four Paraguayan shots on target. While he couldn't do much about the close-range finishes, his distribution under pressure was occasionally hurried.

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Yukinari Sugawara - 6/10: Sugawara was a constant outlet on the right flank, contributing to Japan's 33 crosses, but he struggled to contain the early surges from the Paraguayan left.

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Ko Itakura - 5/10: The captain had a difficult first half, struggling to organise the backline against the physical presence of Wlk and Enciso.

Tsuyoshi Watanabe - 5/10: Part of a central defensive unit that looked vulnerable in the first 45 minutes. Watanabe failed to track Gomez for the second goal and was hooked after an hour for Ayumu Seko.

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Junnosuke Suzuki - 4/10: A night to forget for the defender. He was booked in the 42nd minute for a clumsy challenge and was hooked at half-time by Moriyasu after failing to provide defensive stability on his flank.

Midfield

Kaishu Sano - 6/10: Sano worked hard in the double pivot, helping Japan maintain their high pass accuracy of 87.2%. However, he lacked the verticality needed to break through the Paraguayan lines.

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Kodai Sano - 6/10: Similar to his namesake, he provided a decent platform in possession but found himself overrun during Paraguay's swift counter-attacks.

Yuito Suzuki - 5/10: Playing in the number ten role, Suzuki was unable to find the pocket of space required to create clear-cut chances. His impact was minimal before being replaced by Kubo at the hour mark.

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Attack

Tatsuhiro Sakamoto - 5/10: Showed glimpses of technical quality but was largely peripheral as Japan's attacks often stalled in the final third. He was another tactical casualty at the interval.

Keisuke Goto - 5/10: The young striker endured a lonely evening against the veteran Gomez. With only 19 touches inside the opposition box for the whole team, Goto received very little service before being replaced by Ogawa.

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Yuki Soma - 5/10: Soma struggled to influence the game from the wide areas, finding himself isolated against a compact Paraguayan defence. He was substituted at half-time for Junya Ito.

Substitutes & Manager

Ritsu Doan - 7/10: Provided immediate urgency and won several free-kicks in dangerous areas. He had a late effort blocked as Japan piled on the pressure.

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Hiroki Ito - 5/10: A mixed performance from the bench. While he offered more height, he was booked deep in stoppage time for a reckless foul.

Junya Ito - 7/10: Injected much-needed pace and crossing quality, nearly assisting Fukuda with a well-placed set-piece delivery in the 87th minute.

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Ao Tanaka - 6/10: Improved the tempo of Japan's passing in the final half-hour.

Takefusa Kubo - 7/10: Clearly Japan's most creative spark, demanding the ball and forcing Paraguay into a deeper retreat.

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Koki Ogawa - 6/10: Held the ball up well and provided the assist for Fukuda's late strike.

Shio Fukuda - 8/10: The standout performer despite the limited minutes. He showed great instinct to score in the 85th minute and forced another save shortly after. He was Japan's biggest threat.

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Takumi Minamino - 6/10: Added experience and link-up play but couldn't find a late equaliser.

Ayumu Seko - 6/10: Solidified the defence during the closing stages.

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Shuto Nakano - 5/10: Booked almost immediately after coming on for a bad foul.

Hajime Moriyasu - 5/10: While his substitutions eventually changed the momentum, his starting XI was caught cold by Paraguay's directness. The team's inability to defend set pieces and early transitions remains a