James Rodriguez wants Liverpool to win Champions League final despite Everton and Real Madrid links

James Rodriguez hopes Liverpool beat Real Madrid in the Champions League final.

The Premier League side come up against the Spanish champions in Paris on May 28.

Despite having played for Madrid and Liverpool's local rivals Everton, the Colombia international wants the Anfield side to be crowned European champions this year.

What has James said about Liverpool?

James, currently playing for Qatari side Al-Rayyan, would love to see compatriot Luis Diaz lift the trophy.

Speaking on his Twitch stream, James said: "Liverpool are going through a very good moment and have 'Luchito' Diaz there, I want Lucho to become champion.

"Madrid is very tough in this type of game. We've seen it in the quarter-finals and semi-finals.

"It's going to be tough. I have former team-mates at Real Madrid, I love the club very much, they have a long history in this type of game, but Liverpool can play a great game. I want Lucho to be champion."

Liverpool target second title in three years

Liverpool last claimed the Champions League trophy in 2019, when they beat Tottenham in the final.

The Reds remain in contention to win a quadruple of trophies, although their hopes of winning the Premier League title took a blow last week when they drew with Spurs.

Madrid, meanwhile, have not won the Champions League since they got the better of Jurgen Klopp's team in the 2018 final.

