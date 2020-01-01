James: I offer much more to Man Utd than goals but pleased to see 32-game drought over

The Wales international winger was back on target in a Europa League clash with LASK, but he insists his game is about more than hitting the net

Daniel James is relieved to have brought his 32-game goal drought to a close at but insists that he gives “a lot more” than end product to the Red Devils.

The international enjoyed a dream start to his spell at Old Trafford following a summer switch from Swansea in 2019.

His account was opened in a 4-0 victory over , before taking his tally to three in four outings when also netting against and .

After scoring against the Saints on August 31, James then had to wait over six months for his next effort.

That finally arrived in a 5-0 Europa League mauling of LASK, with the 22-year-old pleased to be contributing in the final third once more.

James told MUTV: “It is nice to score.

“Maybe I haven't scored as many goals as I wanted to recently. I got off to a good start but recently it has not been at the standards that I have wanted to be.

“Thanks to all of the coaches, the manager for trusting in me, working with me every day. I had that chance in the first half and I was a bit gutted about it, but it was just about going out there and if I got the chance, they said to drive and have shots. That's what I did and thankfully it went in.”

While James admits that a lack of goals has weighed on his mind at times, he is happy with the overall contribution that he has made to the United cause during his debut campaign.

He added: “You can score in every game, you can improve and look back on what you can do more.

“As a player, I give a lot more than goals, I try to create them and work hard for the team, but [against LASK] was about getting off the mark and now I can capitalise to get more now.”

James has taken in 37 appearances for the Red Devils across all competitions this season, with seven assists added to the four goals that he now has to his name.