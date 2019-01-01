Jaime Santos or Joseba Beitia- Who will decide the fate of Kolkata Derby?

The two Spaniards will fight tooth an nail to outshine each other on Sunday's Kolkata Derby...

A win on Sunday against will see 's Alejandro Menendez achieve a very rare feat of winning first three Kolkata derbies as a coach. And to bag the three points against their arch-rivals in the ongoing season of the Calcutta Football League (CFL), he will be banking on his compatriot Jaime Santos.

The 24-year old attacking midfielder has been in scintillating form since the start of the campaign and has turned out to be a nightmare for opposition defenders. In the previous match against Aryan, he could have even netted a hattrick but for Sayad Abdul Kadir who pulled off a string of brilliant saves.

Credit must be given to Menendez as he has been successful in unlocking the potential of Santos. The coach has handed his former Gijon pupil the license to roam freely in the attacking third and the player is relishing his new role. He is drifting to the wide areas and also seamlessly shifting to the middle which has made him difficult to mark.

Santos is not only finding the net at regular intervals but has also been instrumental in orchestrating attacks for his team. His first goal against Aryan is an example of the fine understanding that he has built with the other players on the pitch. If a quick give-and-go with Ronaldo Oliviera split Aryan's defence, his top-notch finishing sealed the deal.

Santos has already scored against Mohun Bagan in the previous outing when he outfoxed current Bagan captain Gurjinder Singh inside the box before scoring past Shilton Paul. The green and maroon defence, which has not been in the best of shape in the recent past, will have a tough task at hand to keep the 24-year old forward in check.

If the red and gold fans are pinning their hopes on Santos, then their arch-rivals have found a messiah in Joseba Beitia. The central midfielder is the linchpin in this Mohun Bagan side. His exquisite ball control coupled with impeccable ball distribution skills has made him the blue-eyed boy of Mohun Bagan fans. It is a tough job to dispossess the 28-year old and his duel with East Bengal's Kassim Aidara will be an interesting battle at the centre of the park. He is also the set-piece specialist for the Mariners. East Bengal's defence will have to remain on their toes to deal with his inch-perfect deliveries which striker Salva Chamorro will hope to feed off.

Beitia's presence helps Bagan dictate proceedings as the Spaniard often starts a move from his own half and gradually moves in an advanced position from where he can unleash a venomous which will test the opposition keeper. It will not be surprising if Aidara and Lalrindika Ralte flies in with some rough tackles at the beginning of the match to unsettle him from the start.

Beitia's work-rate is second to none and his defensive contributions are a bonus for Kibu Vicuna. Bagan's backline has looked brittle in the past couple of games and this has left no choice but for the midfielder to trackback and help the backline. If East Bengal gains ascendency in the match then Beitia would be key to tilt the scales. His natural ability to find the correct pass from deep inside his half will be crucial for Bagan.

After two successive defeats in the derby, the Bagan faithful desperately want to turn their fortunes. It remains to be seen if Beitia can help them win back the bragging rights in what is set to be a fiercely contested match.