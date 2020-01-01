African All Stars

Iwobi: Twitter reacts as Everton leave out Nigerian in victory over Tottenham

Gbenga Adewoye
Alex Iwobi
Football enthusiasts expressed their feelings after the Super Eagles star was not involved as the Toffees beat Spurs

Football fans have reacted after Alex Iwobi was left out of Everton’s 1-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in Sunday’s Premier League game.

The versatile Super Eagles player teamed up with the Goodison Park outfit from Arsenal, where he spent 16 years, in the summer of 2019 for a fee around £28 million.

The 24-year-old has, however, been struggling to live up to expectations, as injury and loss of form have limited his playing time.

    The Nigeria international was omitted from Carlo Ancelotti‘s squad in their opening game of the 2020-21 campaign.

    Everton secured a stunning victory over Jose Mourinho’s men in the encounter, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin scoring the only goal.

    Football enthusiasts have taken to social media to express their opinions on Iwobi’s failure to make the Toffees team.

