Iwobi needs time to match huge expectations at Everton - Yobo

The Nigerian is yet to make an impact on his new club, nevertheless, the Toffees legend has backed him to rediscover his best form at Goodison Park

Alex Iwobi will go on to enjoy a fruitful career, Joseph Yobo believes, saying it is too early to raise fears over his abilities.

The 23-year-old joined the -based outfit in a deal worth £40 million, having made 148 appearances for his boyhood club .



Nonetheless, the wideman has failed to find his best form so far at Goodison Park, with three goals in 22 appearances across all competitions to show for his performances.

Yobo, however, has no concerns over Iwobi, claiming he simply needs more time to adapt to life at his new club in the wake of his injury worries.

More teams

“Arsenal is a club he knew too well because he came through the academy and he understands the structure of how they play – a style he knows,” Yobo told Goal.

“Moving to was a good move for him because he wanted more game time. Unfortunately, it takes a longer time to settle down in a new environment because only a few players move to another club and settle immediately,

“In between him adapting, he had a number of good performances for Everton. He was getting familiar with how Everton play and was becoming one of the key figures in the team before his injury.

“After his injury, it also took him time to break into the team because Everton also have other good players as well, all that happened before Coronavirus ensured the league was suspended.

“I think we should be patient with him because we can’t doubt his talent. He has unbelievable talent and work rate.

“I know he is going to achieve more with Everton, it is just the timing of everything happening to him. He will surely come good.”

Another reason the Super Eagles assistant coach provided on Iwobi’s slow start to life as a Toffee is the change of managers.

He was Everton’s seventh signing under Marco Silva, but the Portuguese coach was kicked out after 18 months following a dreadful start to the 2019-20 Premier League season.

And Yobo believes it will take him to dazzle under new boss Carlo Ancelotti while advising him to keep his head high.

Article continues below

“The changing of coaches hasn’t helped too. It was not Ancelotti who brought him into the team and that played a role too,” he continued.

“You always wish that the manager who brought you in will stay longer because he knows you and he knows your strength. And with that change, you need to give the manager and Iwobi time to adapt.

“He should be patient with himself and keep working hard. He is growing very fast and he is now experienced. Also, the good thing is that he is still in the English Premier League.”