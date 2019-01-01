Iwobi & Elneny praise 'top performance' as Arsenal reach Europa League final
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s hat-trick powered the Gunners into the Europa League final after a 7-3 aggregate win.
Ballin' out 😎— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) May 9, 2019
🏆 #UEL pic.twitter.com/V05EozaA3E
And the Nigeria and Egypt internationals – who were unused substitutes, praised their team for delivering despite conceding first at the Mestalla Stadium.
🔝 Onto the final 🔥 Big win here and its an amazing feeling ✊🏼 We go to Baku, Gunners! 🔴 @arsenal pic.twitter.com/u4AUrn4aRD— Mohamed ELNeny (@ElNennY) May 9, 2019
Top Performance From The Boys Tonight🔥. Final Push #LetsGo 🔴⚪️ #UEL— Alexander Iwobi (@alexiwobi) May 9, 2019
Iwobi has played 10 times for Unai Emery’s men in the competition with a goal to his credit, with Elneny getting 460 minutes of action in seven appearances with an assist and 91% passing accuracy.
🗓 May 29, 2019— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) May 9, 2019
📍 Olympic Stadium, Baku
🆚 Chelsea
All the info you need for our #UEL final 👇
They face arch-rivals, Chelsea in the final on May 29 at the Olympic Stadium, Baku.