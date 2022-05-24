Iwobi describes Everton season as 'most mentally challenging' in his career

Everton winger Alex Iwobi has described the just concluded Premier League season as the “most mentally challenging of my career” after his side were in the relegation battle.

The 26-year-old Nigeria international was in the thick of things for the Toffees and their safety was confirmed with a game to spare after they defeated Crystal Palace 3-2 at Goodison Park last week.

Everton headed into their final game of the season against Arsenal having confirmed their safety and despite losing 5-1, Iwobi admitted he was proud to have helped the team keep their status in the top-flight.

“The most mentally challenging season of my career so far is over and I’m proud to have come out of the other side stronger, sharper, and hungrier than ever!” Iwobi wrote on his Twitter handle.

Under Frank Lampard, Iwobi enjoyed enough play-time as he started and finished Everton’s last 12 matches in the Premier League.

The 12 matches include the 1-0 win against Newcastle United, 2-1 defeat against West Ham United, 3-2 defeat against Burnley, 1-0 victory against Manchester United, 1-1 draw against Leicester City, and 2-0 defeat against Liverpool.

The rest included a 1-0 victory against Chelsea, 2-1 victory against Leicester, 0-0 draw against Everton, 3-2 defeat against Brentford, 3-2 win against Palace, and the most recent 5-1 defeat against Arsenal at the Emirates.

The Super Eagle made 28 appearances overall and accumulated 2,037 minutes of playing time. He started in 22 of these appearances across their 38 fixtures and entered as a substitute on six occasions.

In total, he has notched two Premier League goals this term and chipped in with two assists. Iwobi last scored in the league in the 1-0 win against Newcastle United on March 17, netting in the 99th minute.

He opened his account for the campaign against Wolverhampton Wanderers on November 1, scoring during a 2-1 defeat. In last season's Premier League, Iwobi featured in 30 games for Everton, scored one goal, and provided two assists.

He joined Everton from Arsenal after signing a five-year contract on August 8, 2019, and 15 days after penning the deal, he made his debut for the Toffees as a substitute for the final half-hour in place of Gylfi Sigurdsson in a 2-0 defeat against Aston Villa.