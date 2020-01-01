Iwobi at wing-back vs Chelsea: Persist or abandon?

The Everton attacking midfielder could continue in that position when Frank Lampard’s men visit, or possibly play at right-back as he did at Burnley

About 30 minutes had passed at Turf Moor but Carlo Ancelotti had seen enough.

With trailing 1-0 to an early Robbie Brady goal, the former boss forewent the usage of a back three which he’d switched to in November’s win at .

It wasn’t by design, however, but an enforced change prompted by Fabian Delph’s apparent hamstring injury in the 26th minute against .

Whether or not the experienced Italian already had the alteration in mind before the makeshift left wing-back’s injury is anyone’s guess; but taking advantage of the window of opportunity was striking, nonetheless.

Andre Gomes’ introduction had its consequences for a rejigged Toffees backline, especially for Alex Iwobi and Ben Godfrey, who went on to play the rest of the game in Lancashire at right-back and left-back respectively.

The attacking midfielder has had an interesting last few months under the ex- boss, starting the season out of the side before working his way into the mix after a bright showing off the bench in that rip-roaring win over & Hove Albion October.

Richarlison’s return from a three-game suspension was expected to push Iwobi back into the bit-part role he’d resigned to at the start of the campaign, but Ancelotti surprised observers by starting the academy graduate in an unfamiliar role at wing-back against Fulham.

While this, by and large, worked for Iwobi — aided by Godfrey, the right-sided centre-back, and Abdoulaye Doucoure who moved laterally to that side to help the West African, the team’s overall structural weakness led to the concession of two goals at Craven Cottage.

An unfortunate injury to Lucas Digne meant the Nigeria star had to switch to left wing-back against to, frankly, disastrous repercussions as Marcelo Bielsa’s team routinely caught the interim wing-back upfield and took advantage of the oceans of space in that area by storming forward rapidly.

There’s a desire to cut the former Gunners star some slack for that Leeds performance largely due to being thrown into two separate unfamiliar roles in the space of a week. It’s not ideal for a player with mostly attacking instincts, and the utilisation of the Super Eagle at right-back means he’s now played three different roles for Ancelotti since that encounter in the West London sunshine.

Placing the right context on the performances actually enhance Iwobi’s qualities in possession, although the caveat of those solid performances coming against Fulham — a relegation struggler — and Burnley — sat third-bottom — somewhat dilutes the excitement over his expertise in these alien positions.

The underlying numbers, though, are encouraging for the Nigerian. He’s joint-third with Richarlison for Expected Assists per 90, second for passes into the penalty area per game (higher than James Rodriguez in third) and third for crosses into the area per 90.

He was involved in the build-up to ’s second goal at Craven Cottage and should have had an assist at Burnley, but Dominic Calvert-Lewin failed to dispatch a pin-point arched cross in the 13th minute.

The visit of Chelsea on Saturday presents the toughest test for Iwobi since that Leeds defeat, to test his growth at wing-back, or perhaps full-back if Ancelotti reverts to a back four when the in-form Blues rock up at Goodison Park.

This scenario is likely especially after the Italian manager’s immediate reaction to the stalemate last weekend.

“After 30 minutes we were in the game and, in the end, we played a good game,” the 60-year-old reflected after the 1-1 draw. “I think we were more comfortable with three midfielders because we are used to playing that system.”

On Iwobi and Godfrey having to adapt to odd positions, he remarked: “It is true we needed to adapt with Godfrey at left-back and Iwobi at right-back and, honestly, they did really well.”

Ancelotti seemed satisfied with the reaction to going behind early and may retain the 4-3-3 his players are suited to playing.

Regardless, there are extensive doubts as to whether this solves the defensive fragility of the Toffees who let in 14 goals in eight games preceding the change (an average of 1.75 goals conceded per game), before allowing four goals in three (1.3 per game) utilising three defenders — in truth, a small sample size of games.

Against a Chelsea side with the second-best attack in the league, Iwobi’s apparent evolution playing in an unstable defence should be tested, although the return of fans to Goodison could help a great deal.

Lampard will remember the corresponding fixture last season, where interim boss Duncan Ferguson’s side were buoyed by the raw emotion from the stands to overwhelm the five-time PL winners 3-1.

The Toffees were in bad form then — one win in six before that victory — as they are in now — a sole win in their last seven.

Admittedly, there won’t be as many supporters in the stands on Saturday night, but Ancelotti will hope the returning fans steer Iwobi and his teammates through a tough test as they look to arrest a worrying run of performances and results against the seeming title contenders.