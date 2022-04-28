Iwobi ahead of Chelsea duel: ‘This is my best period at Everton’

Nigeria international Alex Iwobi has stated he is enjoying his best period with Premier League side, Everton.

The Super Eagles midfielder has been a consistent first-team player under Frank Lampard as he hopes to create memorable moments with the Toffees.

"My first couple of years here weren’t the greatest, but this is my best period at Everton," Iwobi told the club’s website.

"I want to use it as a platform to kick on and make more positive memories with this club. I want to win something with Everton – and do my best for the club.

"My main concern is what I’m doing for my teammates and the manager and staff.

"’Am I working hard for them? Are they happy with what I’m giving?’

"But, of course, it is nice to hear about the praise."

The Nigerian said his focus is to help the struggling Merseyside club now and does not want to cast his focus on the next season.

Everton – 18th on the log - have been struggling and face quite a huge task of protecting their Premier League status.

"But my focus now is on these six ‘cup finals’, then we can think about next season," added the former Arsenal star.

"Our problem has been a lack of consistency and, more recently, little mistakes have cost us.

"But the fans have been excellent and if we continue giving everything, especially the way we feel at Goodison, we will pick up the points we need."

Iwobi, who turns 26 next week, and an August 2019 signing from Arsenal, is hopeful they will successfully overcome their current struggles and remain a top-tier club.

"There is a lot of belief in the squad, we are ready to fight," he concluded. "Even the players not playing, their mentality has been professional and elite.

Article continues below

"It is a proper family right now, and that is helping us push through games.

"We have to fight every day. Not just for ourselves, but for our families and the fans. We will keep going, just stick with us."

Iwobi and his Everton teammates will face Chelsea at Goodison Park on May 1.