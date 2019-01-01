Live Scores
Indian Women's League 2018-19 to kick off on May 5 in Ludhiana

AIFF Media
The third season of the women's football championship will be played in Ludhiana, Punjab...

The third edition of the Indian Women's League will get underway on May 5 and all the matches will be played at the Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana. 

Defending champions Rising Student's Club will face Gokulam Kerala in the opener, with kick-off at 8 AM IST. The kick-off timings for the IWL games this season are 8 AM, 11 AM and 3:30 PM IST. 

The 2018-19 IWL will have 14 teams, divided into two groups. The teams will play each other once and the top two teams will compete in the semi-final. 

The league stage will come to an end on May 18. The semi-finals will be played on May 20 and the final will be on May 22.

The teams taking part in the third edition of Indian Women's League are:

Group A Group B
Rising Student's Club Manipur Police Sports Club
Gokulam Kerala Sethu FC
Football Club Alakhpura Bangalore United Football Club
Hans Women Football Club CRPF Women's Football Team
Central SSB Women Football Team SAI-STC Cuttack
Panjim Footballers FC Kolhapur City
Tripura Sports School Baroda Football Academy

 

