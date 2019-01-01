IWL 2019: Sethu FC rout Central SSB Women 8-1 to set up final date with Manipur Police

Sabitra Bhandari and Dangmei Grace starred as Sethu FC demolished Central SSB Women 8-1 to reach IWL 2019 final…

Sethu FC thrashed Central SSB Women 8-1 in the second semifinal to reach the final of the Indian Women’s League (IWL) 2019 on Monday at the Guru Nanak Stadium, Ludhiana.

Nepal national team striker Sabitra Bhandari netted four times (42’, 61’, 65’, 71’) and Indian striker Dangmei Grace scored a hat-trick (13’, 45’, 53’) as Sethu cruised past Central SSB. Ratanbala Devi scored the only other goal for Sethu. For Central SSB, Dular Marandi (71’) netted a consolation.

The Tamil Nadu-based club started dominating the proceedings right from the off and it took them just 13 minutes to break the deadlock. Dangmei cut in from the left wing and fired past the Central SSB custodian.

Sethu doubled their lead in the 42nd minute when Nepalese forward Sabitra Bhandari scored from Grace’s corner. Just at the stroke of half time, Grace completed her brace and increased Sethu’s lead to three goals at half time.

Sethu FC started exactly from where they left in the first half and scored their fourth goal in the 53rd minute. Dangmei completed her hat-trick and sealed the fate of the game.

Sabitra then completed her hat-trick in quick succession between the 61st and 65th minutes to pile more misery upon Central SSB.

Dular Marandi pulled one back for her side in the 71st minute but Ratanbala Devi soon scored one more to make 7-1 in Sethu’s favour.

The final nail on Central SSB’s coffin was hammered by Sabitra once again as she scored her fourth goal of the match and 13th goal of the competition.

Earlier in the day, Manipur Police had defeated Women’s team 4-2. Sethu FC will now face Manipur Police in the final of IWL 2019 on May 22 and it will be a rematch of the group stage game, which Sethu had won 6-4.