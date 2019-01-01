IWL 2019 Roundup: Gokulam Kerala win again, Hans Women clinch five-goal thriller

Gokulam Kerala have opened up a three-point gap atop Group I after the third day of action...

There were three games of Group I scheduled on the third day of the 2019 Indian Women's League (IWL). , Hans Women and SSB Women all registered wins in Ludhiana.



In the early morning kick off, Gokulam Kerala eked out a narrows 1-0 win over FC Alakhpura. Teenage star Manisha (71') scored the only goal of the game at the Guru Nanak Stadium.



Gokulam Kerala came into the contest on the back of a 5-0 thrashing of last year's winners Rising Student. Alakhpura, who had also won on the opening day were pretty solid and gave no chance to the Kozhikode-based club in the first half.



Manisha, after missing an easy chance made amends by heading the ball into the net from a cross down the right flank, to score her fourth goal of the tournament. Gokulam Kerala now have six points from two games.



Over at the GHG Khalsa University Ground, Hans Women beat Panjim Footballers 3-2 in an engaging battle. Anushka Samuel (31’, 65’) and Jyoti Ann Burrett (80’) scored for the Delhi side whereas, Karishma Shirvoikar (44', 76' Pen.) got a brace for Panjim.



Uchenna Rita Casia Ukachukwu could have scored early on for Hans but it turned out to be a see-saw action after the half-hour mark, which finally saw Hans Women pull back from their defeat over the weekend.







In the evening game, SSB Women toiled out to produce a 1-0 win over Rising Student Club at the Guru Nanak Stadium. A goal from international Sangita Basfore (43') sealed the deal as SSB Women opened their account in their very first match of the tournament.



Basfore, who generally plays in midfield for the national team partnered up with Dular Marandi up top. Marandi could have broken the deadlock after fifteen minutes when her shot was saved by Rising Student 'keeper Rani Bhowmick.



It took a 35-yard long screamer from Basfore to beat Bhowmick, who was otherwise brilliant under the sticks just before half-time.



In the second half, coach Barun Sengupta played it safe as Basfore dropped back into the hole. Bhowmick continued to soak in the pressure as she made numerous saves but her side had to face a second defeat in a row.