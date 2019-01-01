Ivory Coast vs Algeria: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

The north African side are seeking to maintain their resurgent form and reach the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals but face a stern challenge

meet in the blockbuster clash of the 2019 quarter-finals, with the match to be played in the Suez Stadium on Thursday.

Two of the continent’s biggest sides go head-to-head, with Ivory Coast, who finished second in Group D, having edged past Mali in the last 16 thanks to a Wilfried Zaha goal quarter of an hour from time.

Algeria, though, have won all four of their fixtures at this tournament, thumping Guinea 3-0 on Sunday and sending out a message that they are one of the teams to beat.

Squads & Team News

Position Ivory Coast squad Goalkeepers Eliezer, Gbohouo, Sangare Defenders Coulibaly, Doumbia, Gbamin, Kanon, Traore, Aurier, Comara, Bagayoko Midfielders Angban, Kessie, Seri, Gradel, Sangare, Die Forwards Zaha, Cornet, Bony, Assale, Kodjia, Pepe

Captain Serge Aurier is a doubt after missing the last-16 match due to an ankle issue. While he is confident of playing, he also contrived to hurt himself rallying his team-mates in the previous round, smacking a table so hard at half-time he reappeared for the second half with a splint on his hand.

Possible Ivory Coast starting XI: Gbohouo; Aurier, Traore, Kanon, Coulibaly; Gbamin, Die; Pepe, Kessie, Zaha; Kodjia

Position Algeria squad Goalkeepers Doukha, Oukidja, M'Bolhi Defenders Mandi, Tahrat, Benlamri, Halliche, Fares, Zeffane, Atal, Bensebaini Midfielders Mahrez, Feghouli, Brahimi, Ounas, Boudaoui, Guedioura, Abeid, Bennacer Forwards Belaili, Bounedjah, Slimani, Delort

Adam Ounas was one of three joint top scorers at the competition after the last 16 but may be forced to settle for a spot on the bench behind Youcef Belaili once more.

Head coach Djamel Belmadi could have a full squad open to him.

Possible Algeria starting XI: M’Bolhi; Atal, Mandi, Benlamri, Bensebaini; Guedioura; Mahrez, Feghouli, Bennacer, Belaili; Bounedjah

Match Preview

Algeria may just be the team to beat in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, yet they have been handed a tough quarter-final assignment against Ivory Coast.

Djamel Belmadi’s side have won all four of their matches in to date, securing these wins without so much as conceding a single goal, while they have scored nine of their own.

Guinea were easily swept aside 3-0 in the previous round, with strikes coming from Youcef Belaili, Riyad Mahrez and Adam Ounas.

Little wonder, then, the coach was pleased with what he saw.

“We are more than satisfied,” he proclaimed. “We were not really in danger, and we controlled that game.”

But Belmadi has also been keen to look to the future and has not been shy to set the bar high for his squad.

“We’re here to achieve what no-one thought was possible,” he said. “We believe. It’s free. It doesn’t cost anything to be ambitious, even if the goals are very high. Even if we can’t do it, we’ll do our absolute best to achieve it.

“Everyone is studying everyone else. Favourites, not favourites, it’s not for us to say. I don’t want us to repeat where we’ve come from. We’re coming out of a delicate period that has lasted since 2014. We’re not hiding.”

Meanwhile, Ivory Coast struggled to hit their straps in victory against Mali and scored with one of the few opportunities they created.

Despite a lacklustre showing, head coach Ibrahim Kamara was content with what he saw.

“We’re savouring the win because it’s not easy against a good team like Mali,” he said. “We had to let the storm pass in the first half before we reorganised in the second.

“There are seven games to play and we’ve played for. Now, there are three games left, the next against Algeria, and we’ll prepare for it like all the others.”

Ivory Coast are chasing just a third AFCON title, while Algeria are hoping to add to their sole crown, which came in 1990.