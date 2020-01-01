'I've had so many setbacks' - Klopp ready to move on from Man City loss

The Reds boss has explained why he tries not to shout "like crazy" at his players, even though defeats never get easier to take

boss Jurgen Klopp insists he will not dwell on the 4-0 loss to Manchester City and is so used to suffering setbacks that he is able to process them better these days.

Klopp was visibly irritated as he faced the media in the immediate aftermath of the heavy defeat to Pep Guardiola's side on Thursday, the champions' first match since winning the Premier League.

The German insists nights like that one never stop hurting, but his preference is to use them as fuel for the challenges to come rather than shouting wildly at his players.

"I've had so many setbacks, so I have for sure needed more than a night, but not much longer," he said about coping with the City defeat ahead of Sunday's return to top-flight action at home to .

"I decided a long time ago that things I cannot change, I'm not bothered [about], and I cannot change the [City] result. I can only use it for the next game.

"But you cannot stop feeling and a defeat feels really, really average. It needs time, but sometimes human beings give themselves too much time to suffer from something that didn't work out, in my understanding.



"I'm not 'self-pity'; I'm not talented in that. I'm very self-critical and give myself stick for stuff that I don't like, but I was not a lot of time self-pitying because as long as I'm healthy, I can be influential on my situation.

"Do I have problems with people who see differently? I'm not sure. I don't know a lot of people in these moments.

"Who do you meet after a defeat? My players listen to me and a little bit my mood, if I'm right, so if I come in shouting like crazy then we can suffer longer.

"If you focus on the facts, then you can see, 'Okay, it's done, the boss is obviously not 100 per cent happy but we work already on a solution, so let's carry on'.

"I don't expect from other people that they're like me, as I don't expect that I'm like other people."

With six games to go, Liverpool are still in with a chance of beating the single-season points record held by City, who recorded 100 in 2017-18.

The Reds have 86 points, with and their next two opponents after facing Villa.