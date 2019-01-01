‘I’ve been good but can always be better’ - Robertson’s humble self-assessment at Liverpool

The Scottish full-back starred for the Reds across 2018-19 but believes he can offer even more to the collective cause at Anfield heading forward

Andy Robertson has offered a humble assessment of his achievements at to date, with the Scottish full-back saying of his efforts: “I’ve been good but I can always be better”.

The 25-year-old has just completed a memorable 2018-19 campaign that ended on a -winning high.

His contribution to the Reds’ cause has been widely heralded, with Robertson registering 13 assists across Premier League and European competition.

He has made the £8 million ($10m) that Liverpool paid for his services look like quite the bargain, but believes there is scope for even more improvement in his game.

Robertson told the Reds’ official website: "I think I've been good but I can always be better. That's the way I've always worked.

"I'll never praise myself because I think there's always improvement to be made.

"Even when I have a good game, you can still do things better. I've had a good season but I still have a lot of improvement to make and hopefully I can show that in the following seasons."

Robertson acknowledged his cause at Liverpool has been aided by those alongside him.

He currently forms part of a defensive unit that includes PFA Player of the Year Virgil van Dijk.

The Dutchman has been credited with turning the Reds into serious contenders for major prizes on the back of a record-breaking £75m ($94m) transfer, with Robertson one of his many admirers.

"He brings everything, in my opinion," the Liverpool left-back said of a commanding colleague.

"He is one of the leaders in the changing room now, he is vocal. He is a lovely person off the pitch. He has been so crucial to what we do.

"The players around him have helped; Joel [Matip] has been magnificent when he has been called upon this season, Joe Gomez was different class at the start of the season, and Dejan [Lovren] has obviously played games and stepped up where he has been great.

"The central partnerships have been really good this season. Virgil takes all the plaudits but rightly so – he has been on a different level to anyone this season. What he brings on and off the pitch is special."