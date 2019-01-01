'I’ve always looked further ahead' - Solskjaer planning for long-term future at Man Utd

The Red Devils interim boss has helped lift the club back into the Premier League's top four, but admits he is planning for beyond this season

Manchester United interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits he’s “always looks further ahead” to the club’s long-term future after they continued their revival in form with a comfortable victory at Fulham.

Paul Pogba scored twice either side of an Anthony Martial strike as United breezed to victory at Craven Cottage to climb back into the top four.

It was the Red Devils’ 10th win in 11 games since Solskjaer replaced Jose Mourinho in mid-December.

Each victory fuels speculation that the 45-year-old could take the job on a permanent basis in the summer.

The Norwegian has always been reluctant to discuss his long-term future at the club but admits his plans for the players stretch beyond the end of this season.

“I’ve always looked further ahead,” Solskjaer told Sky Sports. “I’ve followed United since I signed for United so of course, I look ahead.

“I look at the squad, I look at the players, who can produce and perform now, who can it in a year, who can do it in two.

“Even now we have players who can perform in six, seven, eight, nine years because we have a young exciting squad.

“At the moment I’m just concentrating on getting us up the table now we are fourth and let's hope we can stay there.

“We want to get higher up of course but now we have taken the step into the top four it’s on to the next league game, which is Liverpool, and before that, we have a couple of nice games as well.”

Solskjaer also reserved special praise for match-winner Pogba, whose revival in form has mirrored that of the team.

The France international has now scored 13 goals this campaign, with eight of those coming in 10 games under Solskjaer’s management.

Solskjaer was full of praise for the Juventus man but played down his role in the 25-year-old’s return to form.

“We know about his quality at the moment going forward,” added Solskjaer. “The first goal, what a strike that is.

“I’ve not released his qualities; he’s playing to his potential. We are trying to make us a better team, to put players in a position where we can hurt teams.

“We know Paul with his physicality, his energy; with his strength to get into the box, he’s going to be a problem for anyone.

“I speak to him like I do the other players; it’s about getting the best out of everyone, that’s management.

“He is definitely responding to the way we do things now.”