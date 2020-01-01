'I’ve always believed' - Awoniyi reveals motivation behind maiden Mainz goal

After nine months of wait, the Nigeria youth international got his first goal for Die Nullfunfer, and it came in their away draw against Cologne

Taiwo Awoniyi revealed his strike in the 2-2 draw against Cologne came in part from his desire to make a difference.

With looking destined for a defeat having gone two goals down through Mark Uth and Florian Kainz, the Nigerian was thrown into the fray for Dong-Won Ji in the 56th minute.

Awoniyi made an instant impression five minutes into the game after firing past goalkeeper Timo Horn following a pass from Bote Baku.

In the process, the 22-year-old ended his wait for Mainz after his loan move from Premier League side .

That strike also saw him become the second-youngest Nigerian to score in the after Anthony Ujah’s feat against in November 2011.

Achim Beierlorzer’s team sealed a point in the 72nd-minute after international Pierre Kunde levelled matters – finishing off Jerry St. Juste’s assist.

When asked by Liverpool media what went through his mind prior to the goal, the ex-NEC Nijmegen man claimed the desire to make an impact inspired him at the Mungersdorfer Stadium.

"I had a good feeling about the game because I've always been positive in my own game," Awoniyi said.

"Coming on from the bench, I know my team is in a difficult moment and for every player that was called upon, there is a lot of responsibility and you should come into the team to try to do the best and make the difference. That's really what happened in the game.

"For me, I've always believed. I just have to fight and I just have to keep ongoing. Hopefully, we can move ahead from there."

Mainz are four points away from the relegation zone having garnered 27 points from 26 league outings.



For Awoniyi, he would be aiming to find the net again when they welcome Bundesliga-chasing to the Opel Arena on Sunday.

The Under-23 international joined the Reds in 2015 but has since spent his time out on loan, with the club unable to secure a UK work permit for the player.

Spells at FSV Frankfurt, NEC Nijmegen and Gent failed to work out, but the striker was imposing in two stints with Belgian outfit Mouscron.