'It's part of football' - Guardiola hasn't spoke to Ederson about Garcia collision

The goalkeeper does not need to alter his style after accidentally hurting his team-mate, says Manchester City's boss

Pep Guardiola said Ederson's ugly collision with team-mate Eric Garcia is "part of football" and did not feel the need to speak to his goalkeeper about the incident.

Teenage centre-back Garcia was clattered at full speed by an on-rushing Ederson late in Wednesday's 3-0 win over at the Etihad Stadium.

Garcia needed treatment on the pitch for several minutes before being taken away on a stretcher and spent the night in hospital after sustaining a concussion.

City boss Guardiola confirmed Garcia will have to miss between a week and 10 days due to Premier League protocols but insists no blame can be apportioned to Ederson for the accidental clash.

"No [I have not spoken to Ederson about it]," Guardiola said of his number one, who visited his team-mate in hospital.

"The way we play, he has to play upfront and he has to react to the situation in a second.

"It's part of football. Everybody knows that Ederson doesn't want to hurt any opponent or a mate. It has happened."

On Garcia, he added: " As you know, the Premier League rules with concussion in the head he has to have one week to 10 days off.

"We saw him yesterday after the game, he had a little bit of damage to his face. He slept in the hospital, he feels quite good after what happened with Eddy and we are happy he is back."

It was also confirmed by UEFA this week that the remainder of the would take place as a straight knockout from the quarter-finals onwards, with all games taking place in Lisbon in August.

City are still in the competition and hold a 2-1 lead over in their paused last-16 tie against Real Madrid from the first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu.

European football's governing body has yet to decide where the remaining four last-16 return matches will take place, with the games possibly being held in too.

Guardiola will have no qualms if such a decision is made and said City will react to whatever call UEFA makes.

"We are going to adapt to what UEFA says. It is an extraordinary situation around the world, not just football," he added.

"When the Premier League said we have to do it, we have to do it. If UEFA says that for health and security reasons, we are going to do it.

"We would love to play in the Etihad as normal but I think UEFA would rather for health and security reasons so we are going to adapt."