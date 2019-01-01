'It's only Bayern Munich!'- Klopp wary ahead of Reds' Champions League tie

The former Dortmund manager knows his side will face a stern test later this month

Jurgen Klopp has urged Liverpool not to be complacent ahead of their Champions League Round of 16 tie against Bayern Munich.

While the Reds remain top of the Premier League, Bayern has struggled this season in the Bundesliga, sitting third and seven points behind league leaders Borussia Dortmund.

Having made his managerial name in Germany however, Klopp knows Liverpool must not write off Niko Kovac's side.

"We are still in the Champions League and I am very happy about in a very difficult game – yet (listening to some people) at some point it seems we are already through because it's only Bayern Munich!," Klopp said.

“Have you ever looked at the team they have or how they are in shape now?

"So we will be ready for Champions League and a very, very tough game."

With Manchester City cutting the Reds Premier League lead temporarily to two points on Sunday with a 3-1 win over Arsenal, Klopp has insisted he's not nervous as Liverpool look to end their title drought.

While some have suggested Klopp's side should focus on the league and not European competition, the German coach is adamant the Reds can safely fight for both.

"We will try for sure. That is what we tried last year," he said.

"There was the discussion this year that people said we should focus only on the league."

Liverpool face West Ham at the London Stadium on Monday where the Reds can once again go five points clear at the Premier League summit with victory.