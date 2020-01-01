'It's not working anymore' - Germany legend Matthaus calls for Low & every DFB member who backed under-fire coach to be sacked

The Euro 1980 winner believes the 60-year-old coach is not the only one who should suffer if Germany fail next summer

Lothar Matthaus says coach Joachim Low should be sacked if the national team underperform at and believes everyone at the German Football Association (DFB) who backed him should follow.

Low has been in charge of Germany since 2006 but the pressure on the coach has been building amid their disappointing results this year.

Germany have won three of the eight matches they have played in 2020, having drawn with , , twice, and before they were trounced 6-0 by La Roja in their final match of the year.

Despite their underwhelming performances, the DFB declared the 60-year-old would remain in charge as the European Championship approaches and Germany legend Matthaus says Low is not the only one who should pay the price should things turn sour next summer.

He told Suddeutsche Zeitung: "If the European Championship doesn't go as we would expect from the quality of players that we have, then it is not only Low who will have to go, but all of those who decided that he should stay. They must also bear the consequences.

The [6-0] game against Spain was an exceptional case, but when I look at the overall situation or remember the games that they have struggled to win or in which we conceded a goal at the last moment, I realise that [Low as Germany boss] doesn't fit anymore.

The 1980 European Championship and 1990 World Cup winner added: "Things just aren't as clear as they were in 2016 or 2018. His answers sound a bit like: 'Just let me do it - the rest of you have no idea!' And then this apathy on the bench, especially against Spain!

"But the fans' faith has been lost, and I think the DFB is underestimating that. I would like Joachim Low to get back on track - for him and for German football."

Germany have been drawn in Group F in the summer tournament, alongside , Hungary and . They will start the competition with a match against France in Munich.