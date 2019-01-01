'It's just not possible' - Klopp rules out Liverpool return for Barcelona star Coutinho

The Anfield boss says his former player would be a help to the Reds, but claims the Premier League side cannot afford to bring the Brazilian back

Philippe Coutinho​ will not be heading back to this summer, with manager Jurgen Klopp claiming a move for the star "is just not possible" at this stage.

The Brazilian left the Reds for Barcelona in a massive £142 million ($201m) deal in January 2018, but his time with the Spanish giants has not been easy.

The midfielder has failed to settle with the Blaugrana​ and the club are reportedly looking to move him on this summer in hopes of funding a move for his Selecao team-mate Neymar.

Liverpool are among the clubs to have been linked with a move for their former star, but Klopp has emphatically ruled out any such transfer business for his club this summer.

"In general, Phil Coutinho helps each team in the world, still - 100 per cent," Klopp told ESPN. "It's not about that.

"I like Phil, I think he's a fantastic footballer and all that stuff, but it would be a big, big, big, big, big, big, big, big-money signing and it's not our year for that.

"It's just not possible. As I said, having him would make each team better - us included - but I really hope that he finds his luck at Barcelona.

"Or maybe he found it there. We have contact, but not that close contact that I know exactly how he is doing, but the rest is only newspaper talk and stuff like that.

"If everything was true what newspapers write about me - wow! If it's similar to what they write about me, I would say he's completely happy at Barcelona and wants to sign a new six-year contract or whatever."

Article continues below

Coutinho moved to Liverpool from in 2013 and was a very productive member of the side under Klopp, who took charge in 2015.

He netted 13 goals league goals in the 2016-17 Premier League season and scored seven times in the first half of the next season before making the move to Barcelona despite tension between player and club following a rejected transfer request.

And while the 27-year-old has struggled for form with Barcelona, he showed his quality for this summer, helping lead his nation to the Copa America crown on home soil despite playing without the injured Neymar.