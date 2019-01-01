'It's just crazy' - Rose bemused by Tottenham's dip in form

The England international is hoping the upcoming move into the new stadium will boost the club's prospects of qualifying for the Champions League

Danny Rose has admitted that 's recent form has been concerning and he is now worried about their chances of qualifying for the next season.

Tottenham at one point were dark horses in the Premier League title race but a poor run of results means they are now battling to hold on to a spot in the top four.

The north London club have now lost three of their last four games, leaving them just one point ahead of close rivals and just three points clear of in fifth place.

Spurs have to travel to the Etihad and Anfield, to face title contenders and , respectively, in their last eight fixtures this season, meaning that a top-four finish is far from a certainty at this stage.

"It's just crazy," Rose told Sky Sports .

"Three weeks ago we were 10 clear of Arsenal and it's just funny how a week in football can seem like it lasts forever, especially when you are on the back of two defeats and fighting for a draw against Arsenal.

"The season is obviously not how it was looking three weeks ago, especially when you have got to travel to City and travel to Anfield. And, as well as that, there are no easy games in the league."

Rose hopes that Tottenham's move into their new stadium will help steady the ship and push the team towards regaining their form late in the season.

Spurs announced that the first game at the new ground will be on April 3 against and Rose believes this move can help boost the team going forward.

He added: "It's nice we have got some good news that we are going to be moving into our new stadium. I hope that can give us all a boost.

"If you'd ask the manager he'll be relishing this. He'll get to see what type of players he is working with now, who's ready to fight. I think everybody's character now is going to be tested between now and the end of the season."

The left-back is currently on international duty with and discussed the similarities between his club boss Mauricio Pochettino and national team coach Gareth Southgate.

"They are both very similar and I've enjoyed working under both of them,” he said.

"They've both given me so much and whenever I've played for them I just try to give my best whenever I'm called upon."