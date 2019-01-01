'It’s forgotten about until we retire' - Robertson ready to move on from Champions League glory

The Scottish international said that his side aren't getting caught up in their triumph last season, and are instead focused on winning more trophies

left-back Andy Robertson is ready to forget about his side's triumph last season, as he turns his attention towards more trophies in 2019-20.

The Reds clinched the Champions League in June, defeating 2-0 in Madrid to seal the club's first European title since 2005.

It was an occasion worthy of a massive celebration, but Robertson admits that the jubilation wore off as soon as the club came back from .

“The day we came back it wore off for us," the 25-year-old said.

"For us the first day we came back it’s really forgotten about until we retire. Then we can sit back and say, ‘OK, we won the Champions League’, that’s a real achievement in a career.

"The focus now needs to be on winning more trophies, because that Champions League is now in the past.

"We don’t want to be the team that only won one trophy – of course it’s a big one, but we want to be a team that wins a host of trophies."

Liverpool will turn their focus now to another Champions League crown in 2019-20 and, perhaps more importantly, a first Premier League title since 1989-90.

Robertson saw his side finish on a remarkable 97 points last term but that was one fewer than , who won their second straight title.

Many have suggested that Liverpool will need to spend big this summer to keep up with City but so far the club have only signed a pair of low-cost teenagers: Sepp van den Berg and Harvey Elliott.

Robertson, though, isn't getting concerned at a lack of spending by his side.

“The same got said about Tottenham last season, that they wouldn’t kick on without signings, but they went on and had a more successful season," Robertson said.

“For us, the most important thing was keeping all our players, and we’ve managed to do that. Of course we lost a couple who were out of contract, but the others have all stayed together, and that’s a big thing."

The Reds will kick off their season on Sunday when they take on Man City in the Community Shield, a match Robertson is eagerly anticipating.

“We will look forward, next week is the start of the season against Man City and we look forward to it," Robertson said.

"We know how hard this season is going to be, but it’s one we look forward to, and one that we need to build on for the coming season."