'It's all done' - Flamengo boss confirms Milan deal for Duarte

The defender is likely to have played his last game for the Brazilian club with a move to San Siro reportedly imminent

Leo Duarte is set to join side after Flamengo head coach Jorge Jesus confirmed "it's all done".

Flamengo defender Duarte has been linked to Milan and Italian rivals in recent weeks after impressing for the Brazilian club.

AC Milan looked to have won the race with reports they are poised to complete a €11 million (£9.9m/$12.2m) deal for Duarte on a five-year contract.

"I'm sure Duarte will become a Milan player, it's all done," Jesus told Radio Brasil following Sunday's 3-2 win over Botafogo.

"He's preparing for his move to Europe. I wish him all the best."

Duarte has racked up almost 100 appearances for Flamengo since making his debut in 2016, with the 23-year-old centre-back scoring two goals.

He is set to become the latest player to swap Flamengo for Milan following Lucas Paqueta's €35m (£31.5m/$39m) transfer in January.

It has been a busy off-season for Milan as they look to bounce back from a disappointing 2018-19 campaign in which the club finished fifth in Serie A, missing out on a place in the .

It started with the appointment of boss Marco Giampaolo as head coach after Gennaro Gattuso's departure in May.

Milan legends Paolo Maldini and Zvonimir Boban were then given key backroom roles at San Siro.

Former Rossoneri captain Maldini was appointed technical director while Boban, who won four Serie A titles and the Champions League during his spell at Milan, is now their chief football officer.

On the transfer front, Milan have signed defender Theo Hernandez from and midfielder Rade Krunic from , while the likes of Ignazio Abate, Cristian Zapata and Riccardo Montolivo all departed at the end of their contracts.

Milan are expected to bring in another forward with Patrick Cutrone reportedly on the verge of joining .

The Rossoneri are close to signing forward Rafael Leao and 's Angel Correa.

Former midfielder Oscar also revealed earlier this month that he had spoken to Milan and city rivals over a possible move to Serie A from Chinese side Shanghai SIPG.