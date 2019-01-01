'It's a turning point in the season' - Fabinho says Liverpool have no time to rest

The Reds midfielder says the team remains focused as they fight for two major trophies

Fabinho says are taking matters one game at a time, not focusing on proving themselves as the best team in both the Premier League and .

The Reds moved one step closer to a second consecutive Champions League final on Wednesday as they topped 4-1 on the day and 6-1 on aggregate.

Now, they'll face with a spot in the finale on the line, having lost to the Spanish side's rivals, , last campaign.

In the league, Liverpool are battling for the title as the Reds look to capture the club's first ever Premier League crown.

And Fabinho says the club isn't taking any time to rest or looking past any games as the season hits what he sees as a "turning point".

"No, we do not have time [to enjoy and breathe]. We are playing in a good time, a turning point in the season, and we need to give our all," Fabinho told Goal.

"We are managing to win the important games. Sunday [against ] we have another important game in the Premier League.

"Of course we can enjoy the victories a little, but we are always thinking about the next opponent."

Fabinho's Liverpool are unbeaten in 17 games, having won 12 and drawn five since falling to Manchester City in January.

For many, that makes the Reds one of the world's best teams, but Fabinho isn't concerned.

"I do not know if we are the strongest. We have a realistic team," the midfielder said

"Against Porto, for example, we suffered a little at the beginning of the game, but we scored the goals in the opportunities we found."

The midfielder has endeared himself to fans with his steady presence in the midfield, as he's made 25 Premier League and eight Champions League appearances.

It took some time for the Brazilian to find his way and, now that he has, he hopes the fans can soon recognize his efforts with a song from the Anfield faithful.

"If the fans are liking what I've been doing, and they want to create a song for me, let's get on with it!"