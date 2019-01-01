'It's a shame' - Bale's agent responds as Zidane leaves him out of Real Madrid squad yet again

The 29-year-old is missing from the 19-man squad for the meeting with Real Sociedad, the second game in a row he's been overlooked

Gareth Bale's agent has responded to Zinedine Zidane's decision to leave the Welshman out of his Real Madrid squad for the second game in a row, insisting "it's a shame" that the forward isn't playing more.

The 29-year-old was absent from the 19-man squad list for Madrid's penultimate game of the Liga season away to , with Bale having also been left out of the 3-2 win over last time out.

The latest decision to leave out Bale comes following a report by AS that claimed Zidane is keen to sell the former star in the summer.

Bale's agent Jonathan Barnett had previously suggested that a move to the Premier Leauge may be a possibility in the summer, should Madrid's lofty valuation of the Wales international be met.

And, speaking to Goal, Barnett has now expressed his disappointment that his client hasn't featured more regularly in recent weeks, but that he hopes he is able to continue at Madrid.

Ultimately, though, he accepts the decision will be Zidane's to make. He said: "It's a shame Bale is not playing.

"Should he be playing more after being left out of the last two squad lists? I can only hope that he keeps playing for . But that's up to Mr. Zidane.

"Zidane makes the decision. Is this [Bale being dropped] a message ahead of the next transfer market? You'd have to ask the coach."

Bale is contracted to Madrid until 2022 and has scored 14 goals in all competitions for Los Blancos this season.

Indeed, he was the star of the show in the 2017-18 final against , with his incredible acrobatic goal helping Madrid win the competition for a third season in a row.

He has, however, not played as much as he would have hoped in the current campaign, with injuries having limited the impact the 29-year-old has been able to make on Madrid's season.

It's been something of a disappointing 2018-19 campaign for Madrid in general, with the club currently third in the Liga table, 15 points behind champions .

There have also been two managerial changes, with Julen Lopetegui and Santiago Solari both having been sacked over the course of the season, leading to Zidane's appointment in March.

The Frenchman has yet to offer any assurances that Bale will remain at Madrid for the long-term, however, insisting that any conversations he has with his players will remain private.

were strongly linked with a big-money move for the forward last summer, although it remains to be seen if they would enter negotiations with Madrid to attempt to sign the player when the transfer window reopens.